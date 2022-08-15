East Tennessee State University's Head Women's Basketball Coach Simon Harris, who was suspended on Aug. 1, has resigned from the university.
He was set to be fired at 5 p.m. on Monday following an internal investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
"Ultimately, I appreciate ETSU allowing me to be involved in this internal process," Harris' said in his resignation letter. "I too believe a new start is the right path for ETSU and for me. I want to offer my thanks to and commend my student-athletes, as I remain committed to their development now and always. I am dedicated to grow because of this unique and complicated experience.
"I am and will always be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and I do not want that to be lost or in any way misconstrued," Harris' letter continued. "I wish nothing but success for the team, as they are led by newly appointed Head Coach Brenda Mock Brown and the staff who will support her every step of the way."
In a statement, ETSU President Brian Noland said the university appreciates Harris "working with us to resolve this situation so that we all, Mr. Harris and ETSU, can move forward in the best interest of our student-athletes."
Harris was suspended by the university earlier this month after an internal investigation into complaints from two former women’s basketball players found Harris dismissed the two players because of rumors they were dating each other and then misled the university to justify the decision. His suspension was announced the same day as former Athletic Director Scott Carter's resignation, though the university has said the two decisions weren't related.
"This morning, a final compliance report is being provided to former members of our women’s basketball team in response to a Title IX complaint," Noland said in a statement at the time. "The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by Coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values.
"The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules. Subsequently, I have directed Interim Athletic Director, Dr. Richard Sander, to begin an investigation into whether or not NCAA violations have occurred. In the spirit of self-accountability promoted by the NCAA, we will report any potential findings immediately."
At the center of the investigation was the establishment of a team rule that violated the university’s anti-discrimination policy and possibly Title IX. While the university declined to elaborate on the rule when announcing Harris’ suspension, the university’s internal investigation says it was a rule against players dating each other.
According to the investigation’s findings, Harris did not provide the players "even the most basic due process" and dismissed them without disclosing the allegations against them and didn’t allow them to respond to the allegations. Investigators found that even if Harris’ rule against players dating each other didn’t violate Title IX, there was no proof the players actually violated the rule.
Throughout Harris’ own investigation, the players said numerous times that they were not in a relationship.
"Harris’ investigation of the allegations brought to him was negligently incomplete and he reached conclusions that do not comport with the descriptions of the behavior described by his players," the report said.
