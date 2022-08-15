Simon Harris

Simon Harris.

 DAKOTA HAMILTON

East Tennessee State University's Head Women's Basketball Coach Simon Harris, who was suspended on Aug. 1, has resigned from the university. 

He was set to be fired at 5 p.m. on Monday following an internal investigation into alleged Title IX violations. 

