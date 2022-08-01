Pennsylvanie steam engine

The well-known railroad lines of the Northeast and New England will make an appearance at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. During the monthly Heritage Day program on Saturday, July 30, the free-to-the-public facility will host “Northeast Heavyweights.” It’s a reference not only to the equipment but the volume of traffic that fed the large urban areas between Boston and Washington.

“This is a real celebration of the type of industrial might that let America lead the world in productivity and technology, especially as the epochal world wars of the 20th century required all hands on deck,” said Heritage Day coordinator Geoff Stunkard. “There was an immense opportunity created for tens of thousands of workers, who operated thousands of miles of multi-track mainlines and competed for both luxury and commuter passengers in all directions.”

