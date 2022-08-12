An internal investigation into Title IX complaints from two former women's basketball players found that East Tennessee State University's head women's basketball coach dismissed the two players for allegedly dating each other, and then misled the university to justify the decision.
ETSU released the investigation report to the Johnson City Press and other media Friday following Freedom of Information Act requests for the document.
The report is entitled "Final Investigation Report of Complaint of Sex Discrimination," and it was produced by the Office of University Compliance.
Simon Harris, whose firing will be official on Monday, was suspended by the university on Aug. 1 for Title IX violations alleged by two former women's basketball players. He was at ETSU for one season.
His firing was announced the same day as Athletic Director Scott Carter's resignation, though Interim Athletic Director Richard Sander said the two announcements were unrelated.
ETSU hired former University of North Carolina-Asheville Brenda Brown to replace Harris earlier this week.
"This morning, a final compliance report is being provided to former members of our women’s basketball team in response to a Title IX complaint," ETSU President Brian Noland said in a statement at the time. "The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by Coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values.
"The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules. Subsequently, I have directed Interim Athletic Director, Dr. Richard Sander, to begin an investigation into whether or not NCAA violations have occurred. In the spirit of self-accountability promoted by the NCAA, we will report any potential findings immediately."
At the center of the investigation was the establishment of a team rule that violated the university's anti-discrimination policy and possibly Title IX. While the university declined to elaborate on the rule beyond that when announcing Harris' suspension, the university's internal investigation says it was a rule against players dating each other.
According to ETSU's investigation, Harris dismissed two players from the team for breaking that rule without proof the two were dating.
Though there was no proof the two players were in a romantic relationship beyond team gossip, Harris led Athletic Director Scott Carter and Compliance Counsel Marlina Rogers to believe players had witnessed and reported the two players engaging in an explicit sex act, according to the report. Harris was told by players only that the two players were in the bathroom together with the shower turned on, something that was apparently common for players, and that one player had laid her head on the other's shoulder.
"Such a description does not, in any way, reflect the concerns brought to Harris by other players and reflects a willful misrepresentation of the facts by Harris," the report said.
Harris told the university the players were also removed from the team for violating team curfew and a team rule against alcohol at team events, but didn't punish other players for similar rule breaches. The investigation also found that a copy of team rules containing a prohibition on alcohol in team events was not provided to the team, either, only the university. He characterized this as "an honest mistake."
The report said Harris' account that the players were dismissed for an accumulation of rule violations was "disingenuous and misleading."
"Harris acknowledges that he is aware of other team members who had broken curfew or consumed alcohol with an underage recruit during an official visit but did not punish those transgressions," the report states.
Harris also used the alleged violations of multiple team rules by the two players as the basis for canceling their scholarships mid-year in December 2021, but described that decision as a misunderstanding, according to the report. Their scholarships were later re-instated.
"Investigators find this explanation incredulous," the report said. "As a head coach, a position that awards 15 full athletic scholarships, Harris should understand basic concepts such as 'immediate cancelation of aid'. It is more likely than not that Harris' explanation of a 'misunderstanding' is a lie."
The investigation also found that Harris had engaged in a quid pro quo with a player facing academic and legal uncertainty after being involved in a fight in which she allegedly assaulted and injured a minor, sending her to the hospital. Harris allegedly told the player that he was working to ensure she would not face criminal liability for the fight, even telling her that he had a contact at the Johnson City Police Department who was trying to convince the victims not to press charges.
"It was in these conversations that Harris began asking Player 2 to give him any information she had about (redacted) and (redacted's) relationship," the report said.
Harris also allegedly encouraged Player 2 to continued texting the two players to dig up concrete proof of their relationship, and also instructed his sister to "see what she can dig up" about the two former players' alleged relationship.
Additionally, the report says the four players who were involved in the fight -- stemming from one player's relationship with another student-athlete who was already in a relationship with another student -- were not disciplined as harshly as the players who were allegedly in a same-sex relationship. Harris allegedly told the ETSU investigators that this was because he "doesn't have a team rule against fighting."
According to the investigation's findings, Harris did not provide the players "even the most basic due process" and dismissed them without disclosing the allegations against them and didn't allow them to respond to the allegations. Investigators found that even if Harris' rule against players dating each other didn't violate Title IX, there was no proof the players actually violated the rule.
"Harris' investigation of the allegations brought to him was negligently incomplete and he reached conclusions that do not comport with the descriptions of the behavior described by his players," the report said.
Throughout Harris' own investigation, the players maintained that they were not in a relationship together.
The investigation concluded with a series of recommendations:
• Investigators believe that there are likely NCAA violations, which should be investigated by the Athletics Department's Compliance Office.
• Sport administrators should review roster management practices and procedures within the Athletics Department to ensure additions and removals are free from intentional or unintentional discriminatory practices.
• Each sport should submit travel itineraries and rosters for all team travel.
• ETSU Athletics' Compliance should be provided a roster of all student managers and practice players.
• Interactions between law enforcement and ETSU Head Coaches should be limited to the provision of information pertinent to an investigation or incidents related to student-athlete welfare. No undue influence or perception of undue influence between departments should occur.
• ETSU Athletics team rules should be reviewed annually and copies should be available to administration and team members.
"For all the foregoing finding, inclusive of the policy violations and potential Title IX violation, the Office of University Compliance recommends termination of Simon Harris as ETSU Women's Basketball Head Coach," the report ends.
Press Staff Writer Amber Brophy contributed to this report.