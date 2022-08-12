Simon Harris

Simon Harris was introduced as the ninth head coach in ETSU women’s basketball history on Friday. Harris, who has been around the college game since childhood as the son of longtime assistant coach Larry Harris, replaces Brittney Ezell, who went 105-132 in eight seasons in Johnson City. DAKOTA HAMILTON

An internal investigation into Title IX complaints from two former women's basketball players found that East Tennessee State University's head women's basketball coach dismissed the two players for allegedly dating each other, and then misled the university to justify the decision. 

ETSU released the investigation report to the Johnson City Press and other media Friday following Freedom of Information Act requests for the document.

