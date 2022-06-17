Finnegan’s Challenge returned to East Tennessee State’s Brooks Gym to celebrate meeting its goal of 33,000 free throws.
Finnegan’s Challenge is an initiative aimed at raising awareness about children born with birth defects. The initiative also helps to raise money to support families faced with navigating the unexpected struggles that may come with a birth defect.
Dick Sander, former ETSU athletic director, began the initiative in honor of his grandson, Finnegan, who was born with a defect. Sander wanted to bring attention to the fact that one in 33 children are born with a birth defect, and he says that the money raised will be used to support families and research that provides teachers with the tools to create friendly and understanding classroom environments for these children.