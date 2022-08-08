A new grant will allow East Tennessee State University to expand clinical services to provide support for individuals with HIV in the region.
Dr. Jonathan Moorman, co-director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Diseases and Immunity and vice chair for Research and Scholarship in the Department of Internal Medicine, has received a notice of award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
The Ryan White HIV Center of Excellence (COE) has received Ryan White Part B funding from the Tennessee Department of Health for more than 20 years. The COE provides an interdisciplinary, team-based approach focusing on HIV testing and treatment, primary care, mental health services, case management, and assistance with food, transportation, and medication. In addition, services such as prevention and education, harm reduction and the opportunity to participate in research are provided in partnership with community and university organizations.
The COE will now be able to expand its services thanks to the award of Ryan White Part C funds. The Ryan White (Part C) Early Intervention Services grant awards $975,159 over the course of three years and will allow the COE to establish a new clinical site in Sullivan County in conjunction with the division of Infectious Diseases at Quillen College of Medicine.
“This funding will support new providers and space for our patients in Sullivan County and adjacent rural areas, making it easier for these patients to get state-of-the-art HIV care, primary care and mental health services,” Moorman said. “We are excited to establish a new site in Kingsport.”
The Johnson City Ryan White HIV Center of Excellence and ETSU Health Infectious Disease clinic is located at 615 North State of Franklin Road in Johnson City.
, Tennessee. Updates will follow when the Kingsport site opens to receive patients.