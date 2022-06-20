East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College has announced that Dr. Dawn A. Rowe will serve as the James H. Quillen Chair of Excellence in Teaching and Learning. She will assume her job July 1.
The James H. Quillen Chair of Excellence in Teaching and Learning, originally established in 1994, is an endowed chair in the Clemmer College created specifically to address issues related to teaching, its relationship to learning and innovative practice and problem solving to enhance the future and quality of life in the region and beyond. It honors former First District Congressman James H. Quillen, who represented Northeast Tennessee in the United States House of Representatives for more than 30 years.
In this position, Rowe will play a critical role in assisting the administration and faculty of Clemmer College in building upon its reputation as the principal provider of education and related service professionals in East Tennessee by facilitating the research and studies of students and faculty members. Rowe will also be dedicated to working across university and regional organizations to strengthen rural education, health, wellness and community development.
“Dr. Rowe is not only a leader in her field, but has very quickly become a research leader at ETSU. Her research track record is commendable,” said Dr. Nicholas Hagemeier, vice provost for Research and chief research officer. “Perhaps more importantly, her ability to come alongside researchers and students to advance projects positions her to be very impactful in the Chair of Excellence position. Rowe is a genuine thinker, relator and colleague. She is the type of person who will leave anything she touches better than she found it. I am truly excited about Rowe serving in this role.”
Rowe received her bachelor of science in communication disorders from Appalachian State University, in Boone, North Carolina, before earning her master of arts in teaching in special education. Rowe then went on to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she received her Ph.D. in special education. Rowe’s research, primarily focused on secondary education for students with disabilities, has been published in more than 50 peer-reviewed publications. Additionally, Rowe has been invited to speak at national and international conferences and has helped secure millions of dollars in funding through various grants dedicated to improving lives through commitment to the quality of education.
“As I moved into higher education to pursue my goals of impacting change on a larger scale, I moved into supporting others who were engaging with students and families,” said Rowe. “As I continued to develop my skills as an educator, leader, innovator and researcher I realized I must approach opportunities from multiple levels. This drove me to examine our systems and to support those in leadership positions to build the capacity of those they supported through strategic planning. This journey has illuminated the many barriers that impact an individual’s ability to achieve their goals.”
Prior to being selected for the James H. Quillen Chair of Excellence in Teaching and Learning position, Rowe served as the interim chair of Educational Foundations and Special Education in Clemmer College. She is also the Program Director for Access ETSU, which offers services to young adults with intellectual disabilities who desire to experience inclusive postsecondary education.
“By nature, my general line of research focuses on education and well-being. Transition-related skills are defined as the academic and functional skills needed to support students in moving through school to adult life,” said Rowe. “Because of this, I can make connections to a lot of different disciplines including counseling and human services, health care, and even sports science and kinesiology. This is what excites me about the James H. Quillen Chair of Excellence in Teaching and Learning position. It allows me to help others make connections in teaching and research to facilitate collective efforts to improve the quality of life for others.”
To find out more about the James H. Quillen Chair of Excellence in Teaching and Learning position, contact Rowe at roweda@etsu.edu or call (423) 439-7171.