Greene Stadium

Greene Stadium has been the home for ETSU's football team for three years.

 ETSU

East Tennessee State University will begin selling beer at home football games, starting this weekend when the Buccaneers take on the University of Chattanooga at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

“We have gone to great lengths to develop a safe and efficient process to handle the sale of beer,” Dr. Richard Sander, ETSU’s interim athletic director, said in a press release. “Numerous entities on campus came together in an attempt to identify every possible concern and then establish a plan to mitigate those concerns. We learned a great deal from the Miranda Lambert concert and have a better feel for the challenges.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 