East Tennessee State University will begin selling beer at home football games, starting this weekend when the Buccaneers take on the University of Chattanooga at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
“We have gone to great lengths to develop a safe and efficient process to handle the sale of beer,” Dr. Richard Sander, ETSU’s interim athletic director, said in a press release. “Numerous entities on campus came together in an attempt to identify every possible concern and then establish a plan to mitigate those concerns. We learned a great deal from the Miranda Lambert concert and have a better feel for the challenges.
"It was great that we had so many different units on campus come together to make this happen."
Fans will have to provide a valid ID and wear a wristband to purchase beer. Fans can purchase one wristband per transaction, with a maximum of three drink tabs per wristband.
One drink will cost $9 each with the options consisting of five types of beer and one seltzer. Individuals may only exchange two drink tabs at a time.
Fans can obtain wristbands and drink tabs throughout the game until the 7-minute mark of the third quarter. Distribution tents will close at the end of the third quarter. All drinks purchased must be consumed on site and cannot be taken outside the stadium. Drink tabs and wristbands will not be transferable to future games.
Wristbands will be available at these locations:
East side concession stand (where Bookstore was previously located)
A tent located on the west side behind the Ramsey Tower
Distribution tents will be set up at these locations:
Gates to Greene Stadium open two hours prior to kickoff. A limited number of registers will be open at that time with more becoming available 30 minutes later and full operation coming one hour prior to kick. A total of nine registers will be open during the game.
All servers have a current alcohol servers permit issued by the state of Tennessee and have gone through responsible alcohol service training.
Fan safety and behavior continues to be ETSU’s number one priority. Servers have the right to refuse sale of wristbands and beer to those who look impaired.