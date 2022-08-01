Simon Harris

Simon Harris was introduced as the ninth head coach in ETSU women’s basketball history on Friday. Harris, who has been around the college game since childhood as the son of longtime assistant coach Larry Harris, replaces Brittney Ezell, who went 105-132 in eight seasons in Johnson City. DAKOTA HAMILTON

East Tennessee State University will fire its women's head basketball coach Simon Harris after one season, due to Title IX violations alleged by former members of the basketball team. 

Harris will be suspended with pay until Aug. 15, at which point the university will fire him. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video