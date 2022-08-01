Simon Harris was introduced as the ninth head coach in ETSU women’s basketball history on Friday. Harris, who has been around the college game since childhood as the son of longtime assistant coach Larry Harris, replaces Brittney Ezell, who went 105-132 in eight seasons in Johnson City. DAKOTA HAMILTON
East Tennessee State University will fire its women's head basketball coach Simon Harris after one season, due to Title IX violations alleged by former members of the basketball team.
Harris will be suspended with pay until Aug. 15, at which point the university will fire him.
According to a statement from ETSU, former members of the women's basketball team filed a Title IX complaint during the spring semester alleging discrimination and unfair treatment. The university's compliance office then launched an investigation and "uncovered numerous causes for concern."
“This morning, a final compliance report is being provided to former members of our women’s basketball team in response to a Title IX complaint,” ETSU President Brian Noland said in a statement. “The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by Coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values.
"The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules. Subsequently, I have directed Interim Athletic Director, Dr. Richard Sander, to begin an investigation into whether or not NCAA violations have occurred. In the spirit of self-accountability promoted by the NCAA, we will report any potential findings immediately.”
Pursuant to the university’s Policy on Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct, Harris has the right to appeal the findings presented in the compliance report and to pursue resolution through the university’s employee grievance and complaint procedures. For the duration of his suspension, Harris has been directed not to interact with current or prospective student-athletes or other members of the athletics department.
An interim head coach has not been named.
Moments before announcing the decision to terminate Harris, ETSU announced the resignation of Athletic Director Scott Carter, who the university said would take a step back from collegiate sports to spend more time with his family.
