Several East Tennessee State University students have won the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. The Gilman scholarship provides funding for study abroad opportunities for undergraduate students. It is one of the most competitive scholarships in the United States.
“We are thrilled for these ETSU students,” said Dr. Chris Keller, senior international officer at ETSU and dean of the Honors College. “ETSU is firmly committed to offering a global education. This scholarship allows students to have that experience.”
Here is a look at the students who received the scholarship:
- Amanda Wu, a senior biology major, who will travel to Seoul, South Korea.
- Dylan Singleton, a senior elementary education major, who will travel to Germany, the Netherlands and France.
- Gabby Naillon, a senior biology major, who will travel to France, Sweden and Italy.
- Pate Anglin, a freshman finance major, who will travel to Athens, Greece.
- Piper Floyd, a senior computing major, who will travel to Granada, Spain.
The scholarship awards funds up to $5,000. To learn more about the Gilman scholarship, visit gilmanscholarship.org/.