ETSU Logo

The Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital.

“For the past two years, OSR has hosted a virtual 5K fundraiser event for the Willow Unit at Woodridge,” said first-year medical student and OSR representative Tia Shutes. “This year, we are hosting an in-person 5K that promotes good health and allows us to continue this tradition.”

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video