East Tennessee State University’s early voting location will be in operation from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday, July 19-22. It will be located in room 219 of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
“Increased voter access for members of the university community has long been a goal of our team, and we were excited to see it realized this spring with the opening of our early voting site last April,” said Joy Fulkerson, director of Leadership and Civic Engagement. “Early voting on campus is a benefit to not only ETSU students, faculty and staff, but to all members of our community.”
ETSU’s early voting site will not be in operation during the entirety of the early voting period, which will last from July 15-30.
During this time, voters may participate in state and federal municipal elections, as well as Washington County’s general elections. Those wishing to cast their ballots must have registered to vote in Washington County on or before July 5. For more details about the upcoming election, visit the Washington County Election Commission’s website at https://wcecoffice.com.
“Our site eliminates many voter barriers such as location, time and distance, as parking is simple and there are many people available to provide direction and assistance as needed,” Fulkerson said. “It’s especially advantageous to our students as it allows for them to vote on campus rather than going to a location they might not have access to due to lack of transportation, lack of knowledge about the area or multiple other obstacles.
“The early voting location encourages voter turnout for important upcoming elections and is a key part of staying true to the democracy of America, where everyone’s voices can be heard,” Fulkerson said.
Early voting visitors may park in the metered lot behind the Culp Center on J.L. Seehorn Jr. Road while they cast their vote.
For more information on the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement’s efforts to promote voting on campus, or to learn more about ETSU’s early voting site, email Fulkerson at fulkersj@etsu.edu or call (423) 439-8328.
