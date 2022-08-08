Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges.
Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and associate dean for accreditation compliance in ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.
The LCME is the accrediting body for medical education programs leading to the M.D. degree in the United States and Canada. According to the organization’s website (lcme.org), the LCME is comprised of 21 voting members, including 17 professional members who are medical educators and/or practicing physicians and are knowledgeable about U.S. medical education programs, two public members and two medical students.
“We are very proud of Dr. Olive for this appointment to the LCME,” said Dr. William Block, vice president for Clinical Affairs and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine at ETSU. “His extensive experience both as a practicing physician and as an educator and administrator in medical education make him an excellent choice for this role, through which he will make important contributions in ensuring the highest quality of medical education at institutions throughout our country and Canada.”
Olive earned his M.D. degree at East Carolina University School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine internship and residency at the U.S. Air Force Medical Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He has received numerous honors for teaching excellence and is board-certified in both internal and geriatric medicine. He is a master of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and served a term as governor of the Tennessee Chapter of the ACP.
To learn more about Quillen College of Medicine, visit etsu.edu/com/.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.