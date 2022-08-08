Ken Olive
Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges.

Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and associate dean for accreditation compliance in ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.

