Photo of the congregation at Thankful Baptist Church

One of the photos in the collection of ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia.

 Contributed

A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia.

There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.

