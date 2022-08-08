The Institute of Museum and Library Services has announced it awarded $467,000 in grant funding to East Tennessee State University for a project known as Libraries Count.

Led by ETSU faculty member Dr. Alissa Lange, Libraries Count will be a professional learning program that supports library staff in their work integrating math into programming for young children and their families.

