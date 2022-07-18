A multitude of teacher education programs that East Tennessee State University offers have received accreditation at the initial-licensure level and the advanced-level from the Council of Accreditation for Educator Preparation (CAEP).
“CAEP has set the stage for transformational work to better our partnerships with local education agencies and to refine our programs based on our completer accomplishments and area district needs. Our work through CAEP has created numerous projects that benefit our students through innovation with technology, enhanced clinical practice and trauma informed practices.” said Dr. Cynthia Chambers, associate dean of Educator Preparation. “ETSU faculty and partners have fully embraced the idea of continuous improvement and CAEP’s findings make that evident.”
The CAEP is a recognized accreditor by the U.S. Department of Education that focuses on educator preparation programs within the United States, and is one of two accrediting agencies nationally recognized for this purpose by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation organization.
Accreditation from the CAEP is a status granted only to programs that meet high-quality standards in areas including, but not limited to, clinical partnerships, candidate quality and program impact. In total, 29 programs were accredited – 23 of which were at the initial-licensure level, and six at the advanced-level. The accredited programs span across Clemmer College, the College of Business and Technology and the College of Arts and Sciences. The report stated that there were no stipulations or areas for improvement to be found in the programs.
“The collaborative work of the multidisciplinary team representing educator preparation programs across ETSU led by Dr. Chambers was outstanding,” said Dr. Janna Scarborough, dean of Clemmer College. “It serves as an example of how to facilitate success across units and programs. We are immensely proud of our educator preparation programs and will continue to excel.”
Programs that were accredited will retain their status with the CAEP until spring 2029, with the next review taking place in the fall semester of 2029.
For more information about the CAEP, visit their website at caepnet.org. To learn more about Clemmer’s accredited programs, contact the main office at (423) 439-7626 or visit Clemmer’s web page at etsu.edu/coe.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.