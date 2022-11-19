East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center.

The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s Blizzard Block Party for students and the community. It will be open again on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 7 p.m., following the Johnson City Christmas Parade, and on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2-7 p.m. Additional days and hours of operation will vary throughout December and January.

