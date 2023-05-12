After weeks of voting and competition against 32 other colleges and universities, East Tennessee State University has been named the 2023 Top Adventure College by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

The annual tournament, hosted by Blue Ridge Outdoors, is organized in a bracket-style format and allows readers to vote for the best outdoor college or university in the Southeast. This year, ETSU has faced tough competition against several larger institutions like Clemson University, the University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech University and previous competition winner Maryville College.

