After weeks of voting and competition against 32 other colleges and universities, East Tennessee State University has been named the 2023 Top Adventure College by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.
The annual tournament, hosted by Blue Ridge Outdoors, is organized in a bracket-style format and allows readers to vote for the best outdoor college or university in the Southeast. This year, ETSU has faced tough competition against several larger institutions like Clemson University, the University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech University and previous competition winner Maryville College.
University spokeswoman Jess Vodden previously told the Press that receiving this distinction will help the university to highlight the many opportunities that the Upper East Tennessee region has to offer.
“Surrounded by the mountains of eastern Tennessee in Johnson City, ETSU offers students access to some of the best outdoor recreation in the Blue Ridge,” said the Blue Ridge Outdoors announcement. “The bountiful options include hiking the nearby Appalachian Trail, paddling the Nolichucky River, and exploring the vast Cherokee National Forest. “
ETSU earned the distinction of Top Adventure College thanks to the numerous outdoor adventure opportunities both on and off the university’s campus. The main campus is centrally located to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, Roan Mountain State Park and Cherokee National Forest. It is also surrounded by numerous local waterways and hiking trails.
In addition to these opportunities off-campus, ETSU offers fly fishing courses, kayak rentals, white-water rafting experiences, hiking trips and more to students and staff on campus. Also located on the university’s campus is the five mile University Woods and Trail system, which offers running, hiking and mountain biking spaces; the campus’ nine hole disc golf course; the Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course and more.