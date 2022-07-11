Dr. Janna Scarborough, dean of the Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University, recently participated in a management development program at Harvard University.
Harvard University’s Management Development Program intends to help higher education administrators and senior leaders develop skills in management, administration and strategic direction. Topics of the program include leadership effectiveness, fiscal decision-making and equity and inclusivity.
“It was exciting and an honor to connect with so many dedicated higher education professionals from across the country and world,” Scarborough said. “The presenters were world-class and provided experiential opportunities to apply new ideas rooted in the challenges and opportunities we will face in the next several years.”
Scarborough was also named an Impact Academy Fellow through the national non-profit organization Deans for Impact. The goal of the year-long Deans for Impact fellowship is to provide dean-level leaders of educator preparation programs with skills, knowledge and strategies to improving educator preparation.
She joined the ETSU faculty in 2006 and was named the dean of Clemmer College in 2020. The year prior while serving as interim dean for Clemmer College, Scarborough was named a Presidential Fellow at ETSU, during which she worked with ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and the ETSU senior administration team.
A graduate of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, Scarborough holds a B.S. degree in social and behavior sciences and a master’s degree in school counseling from Western Carolina University. She was awarded her Ph.D. degree in counselor education from the University of Virginia.
Scarborough began her professional career as a school counselor for the Buncombe County School System in North Carolina. In 2013, she received the Counselor Educator of the Year award from the Tennessee School Counselor Association.
Her research has been published in such journals as Family Science Review, Journal of LGBT Issues in Counseling, Professional School Counseling, Romanian Journal of Counseling and Journal of Counseling and Development.