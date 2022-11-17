East Tennessee State University
By AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has announced Dr. Cerrone Foster and Dr. Mary Mullins as the 2022 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU Award.

On Wednesday, ETSU faculty and students gathered to celebrate the university’s accomplished women at the annual Notable Women of ETSU Colloquium. The event highlighted the expertise and accomplishments of women at ETSU; provided a forum for the exchange of ideas, research and projects generated by faculty; and identified faculty whose work advances understanding of lived experiences.

