East Tennessee State University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has announced Dr. Cerrone Foster and Dr. Mary Mullins as the 2022 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU Award.
On Wednesday, ETSU faculty and students gathered to celebrate the university’s accomplished women at the annual Notable Women of ETSU Colloquium. The event highlighted the expertise and accomplishments of women at ETSU; provided a forum for the exchange of ideas, research and projects generated by faculty; and identified faculty whose work advances understanding of lived experiences.
Foster and Mullins were honored at the colloquium.
Foster has been an active member of ETSU for 22 years and serves as the honors-in-discipline coordinator and associate professor with the Department of Biological Sciences. She is also the interim director of Undergraduate Research. Foster has been awarded several grants to implement evidence-based teaching tools to assess and improve student learning in science, technology, engineering and math topics.
Her class motto is, “What you are learning is not for you. One day you will make decisions that affect the lives of others. Therefore, my job is to help you become prepared in doing this.”
Her nominator wrote that “overall, Dr. Cerrone Foster is a beacon of hope … especially to women of color, first-generation college students and anyone who is intimidated to pursue a STEM field.”
Mullins serves as an associate professor and chair of the Department of Social Work. Her research focuses on work quality and integrity in social workers serving the LGBTQ+ community and support for those workers. Mullins is the founder and editor-in-chief of the “Journal of Interprofessional Practice with Social Work” and serves on the SACSCOC reaffirmation report committee.
She is an ETSU faculty facilitator for Interprofessional Education, part of the Department of Social Work Self-Care Initiative and serves on the Home for Youth Advisory Board with the Johnson City Housing Authority. In 2021, Mullins received the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences Distinguished Faculty Teaching Award and was nominated for ETSU’s Distinguished Faculty Teaching Award.
Mullins’ nominator wrote that “Dr. Mullins’ focus on a culture of collaboration, respect, communication, teamwork and feedback has been transformative. … She is a shining example of what leadership should look like.”