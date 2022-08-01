The surprise resignation of East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Scott Carter has “no connection” to Monday’s sudden firing of the university’s head women’s basketball coach following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations, or allegations made against the softball program earlier this year, Interim Athletic Director Richard Sander said at a press conference on Monday.
“Those things are not related at all,” Sander said of the timing of Carter’s resignation. “This report, I just want to make it perfectly clear, it’s just kind of coincidental the timing is what it is.”
Around 9:40 a.m. Monday, ETSU announced that Carter was resigning from his position, effective immediately.
“Mr. Carter and I have discussed the future of collegiate athletics at length and agreed it is best for him to take a step back from this environment and spend more time with his wife and two children who are in high school,” ETSU President Brian Noland said in a statement Monday. “I would like to thank Scott for his service and dedication to ETSU.”
Less than half an hour later, the university announced it would move to fire women’s basketball head coach Simon Harris after one season on the job due to Title IX violations alleged by former members of the team. Harris was suspended with pay, and will be fired on Aug. 15. He has the right to appeal the decision.
According to a statement from ETSU issued Monday morning, former members of the women’s basketball team filed a Title IX complaint during the spring semester alleging discrimination and unfair treatment. The university’s compliance office then launched an investigation and “uncovered numerous causes for concern.”
“This morning, a final compliance report is being provided to former members of our women’s basketball team in response to a Title IX complaint,” Noland said in a statement. “The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by Coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values.
“The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules. Subsequently, I have directed Interim Athletic Director, Dr. Richard Sander, to begin an investigation into whether or not NCAA violations have occurred. In the spirit of self-accountability promoted by the NCAA, we will report any potential findings immediately.”
Harris received a letter from Noland outlining the reasons for his termination that was dated Aug. 1, with ETSU writing “your conduct, which has led to the need for an NCAA investigation, is bringing and will likely continue to bring the university into considerable public disrepute, embarrassment, contempt, scandal, and/or ridicule.”
Among the findings outlined in the letter was the establishment of a team rule that violated the university’s anti-discrimination policy and may violate Title IX rules. At the center of the investigation were two former players who were accused of violating the rule — which ETSU declined to elaborate on — and then disciplined for that violation before the accusations could be verified.
The letter says Harris failed to “provide even the most basic elements of fairness to the players” and tried to cancel their scholarships mid-year, possibly violating NCAA rules.
It also states that Harris was “evasive and misleading” during the course of the investigation; provided the university with an altered version of the team rules; “coerced” one player to seek information on the disciplined players in exchange for help with her legal and academic concerns; and instructed a family member to obtain admissions from the dismissed players about them violating the team rule.
Harris also allegedly “exposed the team to a disreputable individual who may have provided extra benefits to players in violation of NCAA rules.”
“We’re not sure there’s an NCAA violation, we just want to make absolutely sure there’s not so we’re going to do a deep dive into what we find, and could be something we need to look at,” Sander said. “We really don’t know that there is an NCAA violation, but to be on the ultra-safe side we’re going to do everything we can to investigate that.”
The Johnson City Press has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the a copy of the full investigation. The Press has also filed a request seeking a copy of ETSU’s investigation into allegations made by former softball players that head coach Belinda Hendrix and her assistant coach and husband, Jimmy Hendrix, were emotionally abusive to players that came to light earlier this year.
Sander said it’s been “a tough day, there’s no question about it” and said the athletics programs will “clean up any processes that we have both on or off the field that might not be the best that it can be” and that they’ll address “the issues that surfaced in the Title IX compliance report and make sure that none of those things ever happen in the future.”
“We’re very concerned about our student-athletes’ health,” said Sander, who also said informing the team that Coach Harris was fired was one of the toughest things he’s had to do in his career.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.