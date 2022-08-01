Scott Carter

Scott Carter, who resigned as athletic director at ETSU on Monday, is shown on the sidelines during a football game.

 Tom Raymond

The surprise resignation of East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Scott Carter has “no connection” to Monday’s sudden firing of the university’s head women’s basketball coach following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations, or allegations made against the softball program earlier this year, Interim Athletic Director Richard Sander said at a press conference on Monday.

“Those things are not related at all,” Sander said of the timing of Carter’s resignation. “This report, I just want to make it perfectly clear, it’s just kind of coincidental the timing is what it is.”

