East Tennessee State University’s Division of Student Life and Enrollment has announced that Timothy Lewis will serve as director of New Student & Family Programs.
Lewis will be responsible for various programs, including New Student Orientation, Preview and Parent & Family Programs, and will assume an advisory role to the Preview and Orientation Leader Organization.
Lewis received his Master of Education degree in the Higher Education and Student Affairs program at the University of South Carolina (UofSC) while working as a graduate assistant in the office of New Student Orientation. Lewis says the university’s strong focus on the first-year experience is what drew him to the program.
“UofSC houses the National Resource Center for The First-Year Experience and Students in Transition, an internationally recognized leader of the first-year experience movement. Additionally, I served on the annual conference committee for the National Association for Orientation, Transition and Retention (NODA),” said Lewis. “In both of my roles at UofSC and NODA, a critical element was to create a sense of belonging for our students. ‘Right Where You Belong’ was the tagline for our office. When you create an atmosphere where students feel free to be authentic, you are enabling them to thrive.”
After serving as a graduate assistant, Lewis transitioned to the role of coordinator, before finally settling into the role of assistant director for New Student Orientation at UofSC. In these positions, he worked with student orientation leaders and developed a critical understanding of the needs of new students and their families. Lewis also assisted with restructuring the university’s orientation programming due to shifts caused by COVID-19, and implemented a new advising model for students at Orientation.
“We know that generational shifts occur naturally, but we are finding that the pandemic has drastically altered the needs of incoming students and their families,” said Lewis. “They require additional resources and new ways to connect. ETSU’s Orientation and Preview programs are rich with history, and my goal is to continue nurturing the excellence that exists here, and guide it to suit even better the evolving needs we are currently witnessing.”
Lewis also aims to keep ETSU involved with national organizations, including NODA.
“ETSU has such a strong mission. This university has an excellent understanding of what it means to be a Buccaneer, and how to provide for incoming students,” said Lewis. “The intradepartmental efforts to create the ultimate student experience are incredible. When you have an environment wholly dedicated to supporting students, you allow them to learn who they are, and to discover how they want to make an impact in the world. That is a story you want to share, and being involved with national organizations is the perfect way to do it.”
To find out more about New Student & Family Programs and their work in helping new students and their families transition into the ETSU community, visit etsu.edu/students/nsfp. To find out more about his role as director of New Students and Family Programs, contact Lewis at lewist4@etsu.edu or (423) 439-8452.