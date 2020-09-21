The College of Business and Technology at East Tennessee State University has filled two endowed chair positions, each charged to provide expertise to academic programs and assist in fulfilling the strategic mission of the college while building regional and international partnerships.
David Golden has been named professor of practice and Allen and Ruth Harris Chair of Excellence in Business, and Jim Harlan has been named professor of practice and AFG Chair of Excellence in Business and Technology.
For almost 25 years, Golden served as a senior manager for Eastman, most recently as senior vice president, chief legal & sustainability officer and corporate secretary. In this position he was responsible for numerous units, including Legal; Corporate Health, Safety, Environment and Security; Product Safety and Regulatory Affairs; Sustainability; Government Relations; Aviation Services; Communications; Community Affairs; Public Policy; Global Business Conduct; International Trade Compliance and others. Golden managed a multimillion-dollar budget and as a member of the executive team, he helped form and refresh company strategy.
Golden is a two-time graduate of Brigham Young University, earning both a B.S. and Juris Doctorate. In 2012, he completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. Golden serves on a number of boards, councils and commissions across the country and was among the eight individuals appointed by former Gov. Bill Haslam to serve on the ETSU Board of Trustees upon its inception in 2017 and was later elected vice chair. He stepped down from the board earlier this year.
“We are extremely excited to have Mr. Golden join the college this fall,” said Dr. Dennis Depew, dean for the College of Business and Technology. “He brings impressive credentials and experience. His national and international relationships will help advance the reputation and mission of the College of Business and Technology.”
Harlan built a successful career at Eastman spanning over 30 years. In his most recent position as vice president of global supply chain, he led an organization of 900 employees across 18 countries responsible for demand/supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, logistics and customer service for 10 diverse businesses. Eastman was recognized by Supply Chain Insights as having a “Supply Chain to Admire” in both 2014 and 2015 and Harlan was named a “2015 Rainmaker” by DC Velocity for contributions and advancements to the logistics profession.
Harlan has a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Tennessee, an MBA from ETSU and he completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program in 2003. Earlier this year, Harlan was inducted into the ETSU College of Business and Technology Hall of Fame and received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Mr. Harlan brings an impressive academic and business background to our college and university,” Depew said. “His energy and experience will certainly help advance our college’s regional economic development vision.”
Both Golden and Harlan previously taught business courses at ETSU and will be even more engaged with teaching, research and creative activities in their new positions.
The AFG Chair of Excellence was previously held by Dr. Andy Czuchry, and Dr. Allan Spritzer held the Allen and Ruth Harris Chair of Excellence. Both retired earlier this year.
To learn more about ETSU College of Business and Technology, visit etsu.edu/cbat.
Contributed to the Press