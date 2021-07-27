East Tennessee State University and Walters State Community College announced a new articulation agreement between the two schools' digital media programs, allowing students to transfer directly into ETSU's undergraduate program as a junior after completing their associate degree at Walters State.
The programs at both institutions will focus on animation, game design and visual effects. Marty Fitzgerald, a professor and chair of ETSU's digital media department, said in a press release that the university is glad to partner with Walters State and bring this type of education to more areas of the state.
Walters State President Dr. Tony Miksa said in the release that the idea came after students at Walters State requested an associate's degree that fed directly into ETSU's program.
“We have partnered with ETSU on many successful programs and this collaboration was created in the best interest of students in East Tennessee," Miksa said in a statement. "Officials at ETSU have worked closely with us to establish this program and to ensure that our students leave Walters State ready for the next step.”
The Walters State program will includes classes on the principles of visual effects and motion graphics, principles of game design, principles of digital animation and principles of visualization, with the remaining classes consisting of general education courses required by most majors.
Students seeking a graduate program have the option to enter ETSU's newly created Master of Fine Arts in Digital Media degree program, which will launch in the fall semester.
Students with degree in digital media often move on to work as animators, visual effects artists, game designers, editors and in other fields. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said students from ETSU have gone on to work on projects like the video games "Halo" and "World of Warcraft," as well as blockbuster movies and TV shows like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "The Walking Dead."
Saying the program allows Walters State students to "transfer seemlessly" to ETSU, Noland said those students can move right into the university, "taking advantage of the Tennessee Promise scholarship to help reduce the cost of college attendance."