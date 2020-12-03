An East Tennessee State University research leader will soon join some of the nation’s top experts studying autoimmune disease research.
Dr. William Duncan, vice provost for research at East Tennessee State University, was recently named by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) to its committee on Assessment of National Institutes of Health Research on Autoimmune Diseases.
Duncan said the committee, made up of 10 other members, will review NIH’s research on autoimmune diseases like lupus and multiple sclerosis.
The committee will work together to provide an overview of epidemiology trends in autoimmune diseases with particular focus on the research efforts of the NIH.
“I’m excited to serve on the post and help contribute to the work of the committee,” he said following the Wednesday announcement of his appointment.
Duncan said the committee will further examine research focused on risk factors, diagnostic tools and methods, diagnoses barriers, treatments, potential cures and how autoimmune diseases interact with other illnesses like diabetes.
A final report will be developed and published at the end of the project, which should conclude in about a year.
“In the analysis, we will consider multiple autoimmune diseases and the interplay of those diseases with other comorbidities,” he said.
Duncan brings years of research experience to the committee.
He previously served as chief operating officer and chief scientific officer of the Baylor Research Institute. At the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he served as associate director of the Therapeutics Research Program in the Division of AIDS from 1993 to 2002, and then served as deputy director of the Division of Allergy, Immunology and Transplantation from 2002 to 2004.
Duncan said he and the other members will focus on research gaps and make research recommendations accordingly.
Eventually, Duncan said researchers will need to take a closer look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected those with autoimmune diseases.
“Obviously, there could be issues related to COVID that may impact autoimmune diseases, and that’s something the committee will take into account when we do our review and study,” he said.
“COVID is a relatively new disease, and we don’t have a lot of information on the total long-term impact of COVID on a variety of diseases,” he said. “That’s something that will play out over the next couple of years as we follow up in a research standpoint and medical standpoint with patients.”