East Tennessee State University will test its emergency mass notification systems on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Those systems were installed in 2008, and include an outdoor warning siren system with five large speakers strategically placed on the main campus and on the VA campus.
The system also features emergency text and email messaging, desktop messaging for computers connected to the ETSU system, an alert message on the ETSU homepage and a public address system in select university buildings.
ETSU’s outdoor siren system will sound at 9 a.m. Once it begins, the alert messaging and the PA system will be activated.
The outdoor warning system will include a siren wail followed by the message, “Attention! This is a test of the ETSU Emergency Alert System. This is only a test.”
During this process, no action on behalf of ETSU students, faculty or staff is required.
Students, faculty and staff may register for the alert service by downloading the ETSU Safe App, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and then texting “ETSU” to 237233 to receive the emergency text alerts.
For more information, contact Emergency Management at 439-6900 or notify@etsu.edu.
If you do not receive a desktop message on your ETSU computer during this test, contact ITS support at 439-4648 or itshelp@etsu.edu.
From staff reports