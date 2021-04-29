East Tennessee State University will resume its Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics this week, which have been on hold since use of the vaccine was paused while federal officials investigated reports of rare but serious blood clots in people who received the vaccine.
After a 10-day pause in which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated the vaccine, it was authorized for use again on April 23 with a warning about the potential side-effect. Of the seven million doses administered at the time of the pause, there were 15 people — all women under 50 — who developed the rare condition.
ETSU announced three new Johnson & Johnson clinics on Thursday, set to take place on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
- Friday, April 30: Martha Street Culp Auditorium, D.P. Culp Student Center (no appointment required)
- Saturday, May 1: Millennium Center, 2001 Millennium Place (appointment required)
- Tuesday, May 4: Martha Street Culp Auditorium, D.P. Culp Student Center (no appointment required)
The vaccine, a one-shot regimen regarded for its convenience, is approved for use in those 18 and older. To schedule an appointment for the Saturday clinic, visit etsuhealth.org. Those without internet access can call (423) 439-3829 to schedule an appointment.
Faculty, students and staff from ETSU Health colleges, including Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing and the College of Public Health, will be administering the vaccines and assisting with patient intake and registration.