East Tennessee State University will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face masks in indoor areas — regardless of vaccination status — amid a surge in new coronavirus infections gripping the region, effective Wednesday.
According to a statement from the university, the decision was made "in light of the evolving recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as reports that our local hospital system is nearing capacity."
"While this is an exciting time for our campus, we are simultaneously witnessing a significant increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 across our region," the statement read. "This increase is primarily the result of the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant, coupled with the reality that vaccination rates across our region trail national averages.
"We recognize that this situation is disappointing and discouraging, especially given the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines."
Students, employees and visitors may remove their masks when eating or drinking, and masks won't be required when inside individual offices or residence hall rooms. The university remains in its modified stage four operational plan, which allows for large events and largely keeps campus open and operating with few restrictions. The statement notes that the "Bucs Are Back" website, frequently asked questions page and campus signage will continue to be updated.
"It is our sincere hope that these adjustments to our operating plans for the fall semester will be temporary and that we can return to a more traditional operating structure," the statement read.
ETSU's announcement comes a day after the University of Tennessee announced it would require masks in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and at indoor events when the fall semester begins on Aug. 18. ETSU's fall semester begins on Aug. 23. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with substantial or high transmission rates, which currently includes all of Northeast Tennessee and much of the surrounding area.
There are currently three active coronavirus cases, two students and one employee, connected to the university, according to its COVID-19 dashboard, with one person in isolation in ETSU housing. The university has not seen more than four new cases in a week since mid-April.
"Vaccination remains our best option for preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, and ETSU vehemently encourages all students, faculty and staff who have not been vaccinated to schedule an appointment as soon as possible," the statement read. "Our partners at ETSU Health will continue to host free vaccine clinics throughout the coming weeks and there are ample sites available across the region to receive the lifesaving vaccine.
"Information regarding free vaccination opportunities is available at Vaccines.gov or Ballad Health," it continued. "We strongly encourage all members of the community to dispel disinformation campaigns and take the appropriate steps to protect you and your family from the delta variant."
Read the statement in full below:
Dear ETSU community,
The start of the fall semester affords the opportunity to renew our commitment to the longstanding teaching, research, and service missions at East Tennessee State University, as well as our overall mission to improve the lives of the people of our region. In that spirit, it is important that we take the necessary measures to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.
While this is an exciting time for our campus, we are simultaneously witnessing a significant increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 across our region. This increase is primarily the result of the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant, coupled with the reality that vaccination rates across our region trail national averages. We recognize that this situation is disappointing and discouraging, especially given the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines. In light of the evolving recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as reports that our local hospital system is nearing capacity, the need has risen for us to modify and reinstitute our emergency policy regarding face coverings.
Effective Wednesday, August 4, face coverings will be required in most indoor settings for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors. This action applies to those who have been vaccinated, as well as those who have yet to receive the vaccine. Students, employees, and guests may remove their face coverings while eating or drinking, and face coverings are not required for individual private offices or residence hall rooms. Please note that the ETSU policy on remote work remains unchanged, as do all other elements of our Modified Stage 4 operational plans, including events. In light of the fluid landscape created by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the Bucs Are Back website, the FAQs and campus signage will continue to be updated. It is our sincere hope that these adjustments to our operating plans for the fall semester will be temporary and that we can return to a more traditional operating structure.
Vaccination remains our best option for preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, and ETSU vehemently encourages all students, faculty, and staff who have not been vaccinated to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Our partners at ETSU Health will continue to host free vaccine clinics throughout the coming weeks and there are ample sites available across the region to receive the lifesaving vaccine. Information regarding free vaccination opportunities is available at Vaccines.gov or Ballad Health. We strongly encourage all members of the community to dispel disinformation campaigns and take the appropriate steps to protect you and your family from the Delta variant.
Thank you for all you have done throughout the past nineteen months to protect your health and the health of members of the ETSU community.
Sincerely,
Dr. Brian Noland, President
Dr. Bill Block, Vice President for Clinical Affairs, Dean of Quillen College of Medicine