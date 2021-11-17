Students at East Tennessee State University will soon have the opportunity to minor in alcohol distilling.
ETSU is partnering with Tennessee Hills Brewing and Distilling to offer a 21-credit minor in brewing and distilling studies. The minor will teach students the ins and outs of crafting beer and spirits.
“It comes to no surprise to those of you who are here in our region that breweries have become extremely popular, and the number of local breweries has increased dramatically across the country over the last decade,” said Kimberly McCorkle, ETSU’s provost and senior vice president for academics. “It’s a thriving industry with projected job growth, and there’s an increasing need to have employees and leaders in this field who understand the business and the science and the history that’s involved in brewing and distillation.”
As part of the minor, students will learn the science, culture and history behind brewing and distilling, as well as ethics, entrepreneurship and marketing.
“The 21-credit hour program will be taught by talented faculty from across ETSU, across our colleges, and will give students a strong foundation in all aspects of brewing and distillation studies,” McCorkle said.
As part of ETSU’s partnership with Tennessee Hills Brewing and Distilling, students in the minor will also have the opportunity to get hands-on experience at the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery on West Walnut Street.
“We’re building a world-class facility which is one of the most automated facilities in the country, and it just made sense that we give students access to that,” said Stephen Callahan, founder and co-owner of Tennessee Hills Distillery.
According to Callahan, partnering with ETSU to bring students a brewing and distilling minor is his company’s way of assisting in workforce development and giving back to the community.
“We want to be the company that comes in and gives as much as we can, and we saw a need for workforce development in this industry and knowing that ETSU’s just right there made sense,” said Callahan.
The first class in the brewing and distilling studies minor is set to be offered to students in the spring of 2022.
