East Tennessee State University’s Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships will host a Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop that runs from Oct. 5-9.
ETSU will have staff available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day to virtually assist students and their families in completing the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
One-hour time slots for these sessions are limited, and students may register (https://forms.gle/VoP1T6mfGZTZ4LZE6) by Sept. 30. Students and their families may select a meeting time that is most convenient for them.
“Some funding opportunities will simply not be available to you without a completed FAFSA,” said Catherine Morgan, director of ETSU’s Financial Aid and Scholarships. “Filing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps you can take toward paying for your college degree, and we have a team of dedicated experts ready to provide one-on-one assistance.”
Once students register, they will receive an email from Financial Aid and Scholarships with an invitation to a Zoom meeting, as well as other instructions. For the session, students will need to have the following on hand:
- Social Security Number
- Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen)
- 2019 Federal income tax returns, 2019 W-2s, and other records of money earned (Note: Federal tax return information may be transferred into the FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)
- Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)
- Records of untaxed income (if applicable)
Both students and parents should create an FSA ID (https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm) before the session
Visit www.etsu.edu/finaid/events.php or call 423-439-4300 for more information.
Contributed to the Press