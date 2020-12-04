ETSU

East Tennessee State University western entrance on State of Franklin Road

East Tennessee State University will host its virtual Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to a Friday news release.

This ceremony honoring ETSU’s August and December graduates will be streamed live beginning at 10 a.m. at www.etsu.edu/classof2020.

Graduates and their families and friends can stream a specific ceremony for their college or academic program. Viewers may also stream the ceremony and arrange a watch party on the ETSU Facebook page at www.facebook.com/easttennesseestateuniversity.

WCYB-TV 5 will also broadcast the virtual Commencement Ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit etsu.edu/classof2020.

Contributed to the Press