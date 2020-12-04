East Tennessee State University will host its virtual Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to a Friday news release.
This ceremony honoring ETSU’s August and December graduates will be streamed live beginning at 10 a.m. at www.etsu.edu/classof2020.
Graduates and their families and friends can stream a specific ceremony for their college or academic program. Viewers may also stream the ceremony and arrange a watch party on the ETSU Facebook page at www.facebook.com/easttennesseestateuniversity.
WCYB-TV 5 will also broadcast the virtual Commencement Ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
For more information, visit etsu.edu/classof2020.
Contributed to the Press