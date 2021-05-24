Event to be conducted via Zoom on Tuesday, Wednesday
The Tennessee Climate Office at East Tennessee State University, in partnership with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information and the American Association of State Climatologists, will host Tennessee’s inaugural Climate Data Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25-26, via Zoom.
This event features two afternoons of sessions focusing on climate data services for the state of Tennessee and the surrounding region. Participants will have opportunities before, during and after the event to provide information about their unique climate-related needs.
The Climate Data Summit is designed to allow thinkers and leaders from government, business, academic and nonprofit communities to learn about and exchange dialogue and ideas on available and needed climate data and services that will improve decision-making in various sectors.
This free public virtual event begins at 1:30 p.m. both days and requires advance registration to participate in all or part of the sessions, which include an overview of the Tennessee Climate Office, panel discussions, and segments covering such topics as national and regional services, drought data/services and climate adaptation, state climate offices and climate monitoring, and regional climate centers and weather forecast offices.
To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/TNCDS, or visit the Tennessee Climate Office website at etsu.edu/tn-climate for more information on the summit or the TCO.
Contributed to the Press