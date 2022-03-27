To conclude its 2021-22 season, the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present the Appalachian love story musical “Bright Star.” The show will be performed in the Bert C. Bach Theater at the Martin Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on April 1-2 and 7-9, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, April 3 and 10.
“Bright Star” is written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. The score is inspired by the pair’s 2013 collaboration bluegrass album, “Love Has Come for You.” The Old Globe Theater in San Diego performed the world premiere of the musical in 2014, and the show later opened on Broadway in 2016.
“Bright Star” follows two different love stories at two different times in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. In 1946, aspiring writer Billy Cane returns from the war and sets out for Asheville to make a living writing for the Asheville Southern Journal, where he works under Alice Murphy, the editor of the journal.
While Billy’s struggles as a writer continue in 1946, flashbacks show Alice’s romance with Jimmy Ray Dobbs in 1923. As the parallel stories build to their conclusions, Billy and Alice travel to Raleigh together to confront her past…and to confront his future.
“Bright Star” features ETSU students Charlie Landry as Billy and Taylor Phillips as Alice, with cast members Grayson Buchanan, Stephen Cradic, Abbey Dovey, Natalie Duncan, Samantha Grimmett, Wesley Harmon, Levi Jones, Kailey Kyle, Daniel T. Parker, Alex Riegle, Savannah Spangler, Luke Tompson, Caleb Vaughn, Hadassah White, Billie Williams and Rebekah Williams.
The show is led by director Bobby Funk and music director Brad Fugate and includes Emma-Rae Carson as stage manager, Zach Olsen as technical director, Beth Skinner as costume designer, Melissa Shafer as lighting designer, Jonathon Taylor as scenic designer and Cara Harker as choreographer.
The design and production team also includes Jessica Richardson as assistant costume manager, Caroline Daniels as assistant technical director, Ian Shockley as assistant lighting designer, Lucy McGee as assistant costume designer, Grayson Buchanan as assistant choreographer/dance captain, Kallie Jenkins as assistant scenic designer, Matt Stevens as scene shop assistant, Tarrin Chambers and Chaney Phillips as assistant stage managers, Sarah Slagle as costume draper, and running members Emily Austin, Kylie Royce-Adams, Katye Beard, Sienna Blokland, Rein Cooley, Courtney Kogod, Aubrey Toncray, Lorrie Campbell and Hannah Smith.
Band members are Wes Bratton, Eli Durham, Brad Fugate, Logan Giles, Michael Jones, Tuck Ledbetter, Katelynn Lowe, Sage Palser, J.P. Scheuble and Ella Thomas.
Tickets will be $15 for general admission. The Sunday, April 10, performance will be livestreamed. Tickets for the livestream are $17.50.
This show is produced through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are provided by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036 theatricalrights.com). Throughout the rehearsal process, the cast and company have observed strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, including weekly testing and wearing masks during rehearsals and production meetings.
To purchase tickets or to learn more about the show, visit etsu.edu/cas/theatre/upcoming-production.php or call (423) 439-2787.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP