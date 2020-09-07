The East Tennessee State University chapters of the United Campus Workers and Young Democratic Socialists of America staged a protest over West State of Franklin Road on Monday, criticizing the university’s “reckless reopening.”
The demonstrators also called for more workplace protections for campus workers and increased transparency from university officials.
“I think we want to spread awareness about how we feel — as students and even as employees — that maybe this reopening of campus was, at best, very jarring and disorienting and, at worst, reckless,” said YDSA Chair and ETSU senior Connor McClelland. “We’re really looking to emphasize that, if we’re going to be reopening campus, we need to be emphasizing protection of workers, protection of their pay and their jobs, and safety and transparency for everyone involved — whether that be students or employees.”
The protest, according to a joint press release from the YDSA and UCW, was meant to advocate for three main items: cutting the salaries of ETSU’s highest paid employees before cutting lower paid jobs, giving hazard pay to workers who have to be on campus and increased transparency, pushing for a public threshold for novel coronavirus spread that, if reached, would trigger the closure of the campus again.
Union organizer Dennis Prater said a “chop from the top” approach for cutting employee expenses is better for the students and employees “because the people who are getting hit with cuts are the ones who deal with students in the most direct way.”
“We want to see an approach that’s chopping at the top, instead of chopping away at the people who are the foundation of our university in so many ways,” Prater said.
Ken Silver, a union member and associate professor of environmental health at ETSU, said he’s concerned about the employees who “don’t have the privilege of working from home,” and wanted to see more passive engineering controls to help slow the spread of the virus, such as sneeze guards and improved ventilation systems across campus. Silver also said the university should place a greater emphasis on collective and institutional responsibility to control the spread.
“The work group plan for the reopening of ETSU has an entire section on individual responsibility, which is definitely important, but I also looked for a section on institutional responsibility, and didn’t see it, I looked for a section on collective responsibility and didn’t see it,” Silver said. “It’s my personal responsibility to wash my hands, I’m down for that, but it seems to me there’s an institutional responsibility to make sure there are paper towels so I can dry my hands.”
Late last month, Prater and other union members voiced similar labor and transparency concerns, again highlighting their desire to see more worker protections, the closure threshold and calling for a dashboard tracking cases of the virus on campus. Since those calls, a dashboard has been released, and shows that there were at least 17 active cases of COVID-19 on campus as of Friday evening, including nine people quarantined in ETSU housing. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, there have been 37 cases of COVID-19, with 20 inactive cases. Since June 28, there have been 163 cases of COVID-19 connected to the university, with 137 inactive cases.
“Campus workers who have to be on campus, such as custodial staff, should be getting hazard pay, particularly those campus workers who have the most exposure from being on the front lines doing what they can to keep student spaces clean and safe,” Prater said last month. “ETSU administration’s reopening slogan is ‘People Come First.’ Administrators knew that opening campus was a risk for workers and the community. Transparency for the community and hazard pay for front-line campus workers are the least they can do to put people first.”
In a statement to the Press at the time, ETSU Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross said ETSU’s COVID-19 medical response team was “closely monitoring available data and continues to make recommendations to the university regarding appropriate actions.”
“Staff reassignment, training and additional compensation for specialized work have been implemented to address the critical work taking place to serve our students in campus housing,” Ross said at the time. “It is our hope that the conservative plan that has been developed will continue to ensure safety for all of our students and staff and the continuation of the delivery of quality education and training.”
Due to the pandemic, about 80% of the university’s classes are being taught online, and the number of students living on campus has been reduced to about 1,800 from an average of 3,000.
In a brief statement Monday afternoon, an ETSU spokesman said the university was “aware of the concerns that have been raised” and encouraged those participating to be safe and observing social distancing and face covering guidelines.