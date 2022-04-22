East Tennessee State University students will not see an increase in tuition or fees this academic year after the university's Board of Trustees approved a recommendation for no increase from its Finance and Administration Committee.

This will be second time in three years tuition and fees have not increased for ETSU students.

Student Trustee Kara Gilliam applauded the board for not raising tuition, and urged members to continue looking for ways to keep the cost of higher education in the region as low as possible.

"I just want to commend everyone working with the university for approving a 0%," said Gilliam. "I think that, yes we are competitive and comparable in our tuition rates for across the state, but I do just think that nationwide, we have a problem where higher education is becoming less and less affordable.

"Are we comparable? Yes. And this isn't just an us problem, it's an everyone problem, but it is becoming less and less affordable over time," Gilliam continued, "and I would just challenge us to think more about what are we doing for the people of rural Appalachia to make sure that this stays reasonable when higher education across the country is become less affordable."

ETSU’s tuition and mandatory fees are lower than that of five universities, including UT-Knoxville, the University of Memphis and Tennessee Tech, but the cost of attendance is slightly above the average of other universities when UT-Knoxville is not included.

During his report, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland expressed concern about the future financial state of the university due to economic inflation, and said that it will be difficult for the university to continue to not increase tuition and fees in the future as a result.

"As I look toward the future, it's going to be difficult for us to continue to hold fees at zero (increase) moving forward because everything is more expensive, and the individuals being squeezed are our employees," Noland said. "So as I look to the future, inflationary pressures and the cost of goods and services is something that we have to keep in front of us."

The board of trustees will vote on salary enhancements for staff in the fall.

Committee for 125 Chapter II gets final approval

The Committee for 125 Chapter II, a long-term strategic vision for the university to reach for its 125th anniversary in 2036, got the final green light from trustees on Friday.

Noland said he's looking forward to moving faster to achieve those goals now that the plan has been approved by the board, which gave input on a draft version of the plan during its quarterly meeting in February.

"The new vision for the institution isn't any different than the prior vision, and it's not any different than our founding mission to improve the quality of life for the people of this region," Noland said. "It's just the needs of the people of this region are more pronounced because of COVID."