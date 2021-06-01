When Robyn Dolson first read the ACEs questionnaire, a screening test for adverse childhood experiences, she was puzzled by the wording on one of the questions.
While working on a separate research project, Dolson had an opportunity to read over one of the ACEs questionnaires, and stopped on question three, which asks if the person has ever been sexually abused by somebody at least five years older than them — “I went from this really excited state of, ‘Oh, cool. This tool is so neat’ to ‘Oh. What’s that?” Dolson said.
That triggered Dolson’s desire to understand why the age of the person who committed the assault was being prioritized over the assault itself. As she looked into the origins of the questionnaire, which is widely used today in medical settings to determine risk factors for various diseases and illnesses such as depression and substance abuse, she learned the question was phrased that way due to an incorrect citation of research done in in the 1970s.
According to Dolson, the wording comes from the opinion of two sociologists from the 1970s and was incorrectly cited as fact in the 1998 study, which was conducted by Kaiser Permanente and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dolson noted that other research before hers has led to amendments to the questionnaire, which will sometimes feature questions about bullying for example, but less has been done on the sexual abuse aspect of it.
“As I dug in, I have to be honest, I was quite frustrated that this was an opinion — there was never a scientific basis, it was mis-cited,” said Dolson. “For me, that kind of stuff is exactly what sets up our field for replication crises in terms of studies not being replicated because the science wasn’t sound to begin with.”
That kick-started the next phase of her research: finding those who may have been missed by the original study. Over the course of the study, Dolson and her co-researchers asked 974 women worldwide about their ACEs, omitting the five years or older wording.
Dolson said they figured they’d find a few people missed by the original survey, and even wondered whether the group would be large enough to be statistically significant. What they found instead was a massive group of survivors almost as large as the group identified in the original survey who had been missed by the questionnaire.
Furthermore, the missed group had the same increased risk for poor health outcomes as those who were identified. The language change also meant that many had an ACE score of at least four, which can impact access to certain services. Dolson’s research, when applied on a national scale, means that there could be as many as 18 million women who experienced childhood sexual abuse but were overlooked by the original screener.
“It ended up being almost the same size (as the original group), which that was kind of shocking to me,” Dolson said. “That is a significant number of people to miss.”
The research was rewarded with publication in the international journal Child Abuse and Neglect, which will print in July — two years after Dolson defended her research for her thesis.
“It’s a happy closure,” said Dolson. “It’s a happy end for a project that’s been such a labor of love for so many years.”
What she wants, however, is to see clinics start to change the wording on their ACE questionnaires, and would like to see both Kaiser and the CDC issue an update to the questionnaire.
“My hope is maybe I’ll hear from someone (at Kaiser or the CDC) or maybe a change will happen, but in the meantime I think the local advocacy piece is really where I realistically expect to have the most impact,” Dolson said. “Our ETSU Health clinics are about to implement ACEs screening at all the sites, some have but now all of them are about to, and my hope is that we can at least make that change within our health system so that we can better serve our local community.”