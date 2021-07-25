Two East Tennessee State University students are among 20 area college and high school students to receive the 2021 Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Award, presented earlier this year by Kingsport-based STREAMWORKS, an educational program delivering enhanced opportunities to participate in mentor and project-based programs focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.
In a virtual awards ceremony streamed live from ETSU on May 29, students Sam Garcia and Caitlyn Ison were among recipients to receive the honor, which celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of 20 of the region’s individuals who are under the age of 20. To receive the honor, these individuals must have demonstrated exemplary achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics, and STEM activities, setting examples of personal excellence as a model for other young people.
Sam Garcia, 19, is a chemistry major with a minor in culture and health, who plans to become a pediatrician. Garcia has been part of Leadership Kingsport, where his team won a service grant through ETSU Elevates. He was also ETSU’s 2020 Outstanding Fraternity New Member of the Year, a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship recipient, and one of eight ETSU Roan Scholars in the Class of 2023. He has also served as vice president of recruitment for Sigma Phi Epsilon, and is a graduate of Dr. Brenda White-Wright’s Emerging Leaders Academy.
Caitlyn Ison, 19, is an elementary education major who plans to become an elementary school teacher and high school guidance counselor. She is a Governor’s Seal recipient and current Miss Sullivan County, who competed in the Miss Tennessee Pageant this summer. She enjoys crocheting, choreographing lyrical praise dances and playing piano.
To learn more about the Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20, visit streamworks20under20.org.
The mission of STREAMWORKS is to create Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) initiatives designed to promote rigorous STEM activities and competitions in the community. For more, visit https://streamworkseducation.org.
