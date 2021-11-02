East Tennessee State University’s Collegiate Merchandising Association and a fashion promotion class will team up to host a sustainability-themed fashion show in the D.P. Culp Student Center on Nov. 4.
Models will walk the runway wearing a variety of different styles which will be available to purchase after the show. In keeping with the theme of sustainability, all the clothing that will be modeled during the show was donated by club and class members.
“We just thought sustainability was a good theme because it’s a big issue right now, and fast fashion is bad, so we wanted to sell some good used clothing,” said Laura Birchfield, a stage director for the show.
The fashion show is entirely student run. Everything from the outfits chosen for the show to the show’s marketing is handled by the students.
“We all have our tasks to do and so it all comes together,” Birchfield said.
The fashion show will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Cave area of the Culp Center.