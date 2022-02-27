East Tennessee State University students are among the recipients of STREAMWORKS’ 2022 Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Awards.
“These superlatives have demonstrated exemplary achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics, STEM activities and more,” STREAMWORKS, a Kingsport-based education program, said in a statement.
An awards ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on March 5 at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. For more information, call (423) 483-3853.
Here’s a look at the ETSU students who will be honored:
- Cooper Reaves. He is majoring in media and communication with a concentration in public relations and advertising and a minor in digital marketing. He plans on pursuing a career in higher education doing public relations work at ETSU. Reaves is the youngest citizen to be appointed to the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission, a recipient of the Langston Hughes Educational Leadership Scholarship, the first youth recipient of the Milligan College Leaders in Christian Service Award and a graduate of the Johnson City Chamber Youth Leadership Program. In his free time, Reaves enjoys attending ETSU sporting events, concerts and networking events.
- Abigail Simpson. She is majoring in rehabilitative health sciences with minors in communicative disorders and early childhood development. In the future, she wants to attend graduate school to become a pediatric speech and language pathologist. She has a special interest in working with children who are nonverbal and who have trouble eating particular foods. She is a member of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program, and she is also a 20-time national clogging champion, choreographer and workshop instructor. She has performed on a variety of stages, including Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, and in London’s New Year’s Day Parade. She also started two community initiatives — one that collected blankets and clothing for homeless individuals and one that takes monthly boxes of canned foods to homes needing additional assistance. In her free time, Simpson teaches at a dance studio and the Kingsport Senior Center. She also enjoys traveling and cooking.
- Riley Skaggs. She is majoring in biology and plans on pursuing a career in the health care field, potentially occupational therapy. In high school, she was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes co-president, Student Council president, Senior Class president, Beta Club and National Honor Society member, swim team captain, and recipient of the 2020 Sullivan County representative for the Student Congress on Policies in Education Epic Student Award. She is a graduate of the Bristol Youth Leadership Program and a member of ETSU’s Roan Scholars Leadership Program. She enjoys hiking, running, swimming and outdoor activities, along with spending time with family, friends and those at her church.
- Trent White. He is majoring in political science with a minor in public administration. After graduating from ETSU, he plans to attend law school and achieve a successful law practice. From there, he plans on pursuing a career in public service. He was the Unicoi County High School National Honors Society president and Study Body president and a finalist for the United State Senate Youth Program, and he won his second Best Attorney Award in the state as a member of the Unicoi County Mock Trial Team. White was selected for ETSU’s Roan Scholars Leadership Program, and since arriving on campus, has become a Student Government Association senator, hosted a leadership panel discussion with key regional figures about leadership in the pandemic and participated in the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature. where his legislation was passed by Gov. Bill Lee as priority legislation.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP