The East Tennessee State University campus community is now making use of the new $53 million James C. and Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts ahead of some finishing touches.
The center recently received its official certificate of occupancy, allowing classes to be held and small recitals in the building.
While the center may look complete from the outside, contractors are still working on lighting, sound equipment and additional seating in some areas.
“This building is very high-tech, and making sure all the buttons are clicking in the right places is going to take a while,” Mary B. Martin School of the Arts Director Anita DeAngelis said Thursday. “Not all the equipment has been ordered or arrived yet.
“There’s still a lot of finishing things that need to be taken care of,” she continued. “But there are parts of the building that are fairly functional now.”
DeAngelis said the building is "mainly focusing on academic needs." She said large recitals and productions will likely have to be postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our Music Department has moved into the building and are hosting classes in here now,” she said.
“They’re also offering some recitals at this point, but the recitals they’re doing — because of social distancing requirements here on campus — are only allowed to have a very small number of people in the Recital Hall or the Grand Hall, and they all have to be faculty, staff or students.”
DeAngelis said much of the center is largely operational, including the Recital Hall, Grand Hall and some rehearsal rooms for music students. She said those areas are being used “almost every day now.”
“There’s quite a bit of activity now with students in and out of the building,” she said.
DeAngelis said she’s excited to host public music and theater events in the future once the center is fully operational.
She said she’s looking forward to what the future will hold for the new center, which had been an ETSU dream for decades before construction began in 2017.
“We’re hoping we’ll be able to open it up more for the public,” she said. “That’s really a disappointment for us because we’re in the business of bringing people together, and we can’t really do that right now. Regardless for us, it’s still really exciting to be in this building, and I’m working toward getting our schedule together for the fall of ’21.
“Sometimes I’ll sit down in Grand Hall and just imagine what we might see on that stage. I think all of us have to hold on tight to those dreams for a little while longer.”