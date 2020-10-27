ETSU Student Senate votes to cut ties with Milligan over alleged LGBTQ discrimination

East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association Senate voted Tuesday to urge administrators to end key partnerships with Milligan University after the alleged forced resignation of a gay professor.
The non-binding resolution, which passed through the association’s Academic Affairs Committee last Tuesday before moving to the full Senate, condemned Milligan over the incident, which reportedly occurred during the spring semester.
It calls on university leadership to end athletics scheduling and “partnerships in which university monies would be paid to Milligan or other universities with such discriminatory policies” on the basis of sexuality, gender identity, sex, race, disability status, age or religious beliefs.
SGA Vice President Seth Manning said last week that he introduced the resolution to “hit them where the money is at” and “make the statement that Milligan crossed a red line.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s full Senate vote, Manning had strong words for the opposition to the resolution, which included conservative organizations he said politicized the legislation outside of SGA.
Manning said Milligan has a right to religious freedom but ETSU students have a “right to say where our money does and does not go.”
“This is not a game. We’re playing with people’s real lives here,” he said. “You want to talk about religious discrimination? The opposition needs to look in the mirror.
“My money, as a gay man, should not have to go to Milligan.”
Milligan President Bill Greer refused to comment on personnel matters and declined to comment about Tuesday’s vote.
Greer did not say whether the professor in question had been fired due to their sexual orientation, but the university’s Statement Concerning Human Sexuality states that “Biblical marriage is heterosexual.”
Greer has also told the Press previously that Milligan’s institutional stance is that “human sexuality was created to exist in a marriage between a man and a woman.”
The resolution initially passed through the Academic Committee after a 4-1 vote, with SGA Sen. Matthew Calhoun standing alone to cast a dissenting vote. He again voted “no” on Tuesday, calling it a “politically charged bill.”
Sen. Mason Mosier also opposed the bill.
“The main people that are hurt by this legislation are our students and the broader community. By cutting academic ties, credits between the two universities will be affected,” he said.
Despite some opposition during the debate, the resolution passed by a 17-5 vote. Manning called the vote a “tremendous victory.”
“We will allow the next 14 days for the university to look this over and come to a decision on where they stand,” Manning said.
ETSU Chief Communications Officer Joe Smith said the resolution is non-binding as of Tuesday.
“As with any action involving the SGA, this resolution will go through the appropriate review processes,” he said in a statement to the Press following the vote.
“At this time, the Office of the President has not had time to review the final version of the resolution that was passed.”