A student organization at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy finished among the top service organizations in the country for educating the community about prescription drug misuse.
The college’s American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists Operation Substance Use Disorders (SUD) committee (formerly Generation Rx) was national first runner-up for the APhA-ASP Operation Substance Use Disorders Chapter Achievement Award in 2020-21.
This is the ninth consecutive year that the chapter has been recognized either nationally or regionally, and it has been named the winner four times in the category. Overall, the chapter has earned first or second runner-up or winner eight times and is the most nationally recognized SUD committee in the country.
Gatton’s APhA-ASP chapter also has earned many national honors over the years.
APhA-ASP Generation Rx transitioned to its new name, Operation SUD, in 2021 through a collaboration with Walmart Inc. to expand the breadth and depth of this important initiative.
The student pharmacists faced many challenges because of COVID-19 during the year they were judged for the award, primarily because their curriculum was online during this time. It also inspired creativity, like converting their typically in-person presentations to an online format to be able to demonstrate administering naloxone, a life-saving overdose-reversing medication.
“Creating virtual trainings and outreach to organizations was crucial during the pandemic because the number of overdoses increased and the need for overdose education, training of proper naloxone administration and steps for how to respond to an overdose remained essential,” said Madison Smith (’23), chair of the committee. “These innovations allowed Generation Rx to still provide adequate training and overdose education during the pandemic.”
Highlights from their 2020-21 academic year include: collaborating with the ETSU Child and Family Health Institute to present naloxone training in its Collaborative Series; training students at the Cora Cox Academy alternative school in Kingsport to use naloxone; training 139 Science Hill students in the use of naloxone; giving 10 Remote Area Medical presentations; educating more than 900 individuals at events; presenting to over 550 individuals; and reaching over 2,700 individuals through public relations.
“We are so proud of these students for their dedication to serving the rural and underserved, the mission of our college,” said Dr. Debbie Byrd, dean of Gatton College of Pharmacy. “When students enroll at Gatton, they become part of something bigger than themselves, and many are honored to earn awards on the state and national stage for their service to the community.”
The deadline to apply for the Class of 2026 is June 1. Apply now at etsu.edu/pharmacy.
ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy was founded in 2005 by the community with a mission to develop progressive, team-oriented pharmacists who improve health care, focusing on rural and underserved communities. The college has earned numerous national awards and accolades for service, scholastic achievement and clinical training. Learn more at etsu.edu/pharmacy.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP