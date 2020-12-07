East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy student pharmacist Chandler Parton (’22), of Fall Branch, has earned a prestigious, merit-based scholarship from the American Indian Graduate Center. He is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Tribe.
This is the second year in a row Parton has earned the $20,000 Science Post Graduate Scholarship from the American Indian Graduate Center.
The scholarship provides financial assistance to eligible American Indian and Alaska Native undergraduate, graduate and professional degree candidates to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics research in and opportunities for careers with Bureau of Indian Education and bureau-funded organizations on and off reservation and tribal governments.
“I am very proud to represent the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Tribe,” said Parton. “My ancestors have many characteristics that I try to maintain so that our culture is not lost or forgotten. This scholarship is important to me because it eases my financial burden and allows me to focus on my academics. Also, the scholarship gives me an opportunity to show my people that whatever dream you have is possible as long as you are dedicated and don’t give up.”
Ultimately, Parton hopes to open an independent pharmacy in a rural area that serves the Native American population.
“Upon receiving the reward, I felt blessed, but more importantly, I felt like I had my entire tribe supporting me to become successful,” said Parton.
Learn more about Gatton College of Pharmacy at www.etsu.edu/pharmacy.
Contributed to the Press