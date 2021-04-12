Laura Martin, a junior in East Tennessee State University’s Dental Hygiene Program, was selected as the 2021 American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) District VI Delegate.
As the delegate, she will represent dental hygiene students from Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi at the ADHA’s National Conference, which will be held in person and virtually this year.
“My district has chosen to attend the virtual conference, which will take place June 28-30,” Martin said.
“At the virtual conference, I will get to voice my opinions on policies that will affect dental hygienists and dental hygiene students nationwide and collaborate with other dental hygiene leaders and professionals. This is an incredible opportunity to network, expand my knowledge of the field, and advocate for issues that other hygienists and I are passionate about.”
Martin is a native of Roanoke, Virginia, and transferred to ETSU this year specifically for the dental hygiene program, which is housed in the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences.
“I was impressed with their curriculum and felt incredibly welcomed by the professors,” Martin said.
“I also liked how involved they were as a clinic in community health, which I am highly passionate about, myself. The professors are determined to help us succeed and care for us not only as students, but as individuals. They are constantly looking for new ways to improve our learning experience and have beautifully adapted to the ever-changing situation of COVID-19.”
Martin will graduate in May 2022.
To learn more about ETSU’s Dental Hygiene Program, visit www.etsu.edu/crhs/allied-health/dhyg.
