Change starts at the local level, and when Kyle Beagle, a student at East Tennessee State University, learned there were openings on the Johnson City Commission, he decided to run.
“With everything going on in our nation with different situations — you have mass shootings and people fighting for their lives, you have systemic racism and disparities hitting different communities and then you see that our leadership locally, federally and even statewide refuses to acknowledge the disparities that hit our communities,” Beagle told the Johnson City Press. “And that was part of the reason I stepped up.”
As of Thursday morning, Beagle was one of four candidates who had officially filed their paperwork to run for three openings on the Johnson City Commission.
Originally from upstate New York, Beagle moved to the region when he was 2 years old.
“I was basically raised in Appalachia and haven’t really known anywhere else to be home besides here,” he said.
Beagle is studying international affairs and history at ETSU and will graduate in December. He also works at Johnson City Medical Center, where he is involved in patient access: Helping patients with financial assistance and insurance.
Beagle said he’s also been active in local demonstrations associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting animal cruelty and supporting gun reform.
Beagle said he’s been studying political regimes and systems in school while also observing government in the U.S.
“Ultimately, I saw that there was a disconnect between the generation leading us and the generation that is coming up, which is our generation,” he said. “We don’t have people in government that acknowledge our disparities, that acknowledge our hardships, that are fighting for our interests and our future.”
Beagle said he’s running for Commission on the basis of political, social and economic equity.
Asked how he would tangibly address disparities, Beagle said there needs to be more of a focus on social reform and that he supports rerouting funding from the police department to help with education.
“The extra funding that isn’t needed could go towards resources towards our community, for our students, for small businesses,” Beagle said. “So that helps economically but also addresses some of the reforms that our communities of color and people of color are wanting reformed.”
According to Johnson City Budget Director Dustin Thompson, the city’s police budget for fiscal year 2021 is about $14.5 million, and the city’s contribution to its general purpose school fund is a little over $10.8 million, plus an additional $2.3 million that the city spends on student transportation during a normal year.
The general purpose school fund totals $78 million in FY 21, with the bulk of that funding coming from the state and county.
“Ideally, our police force does need funding,” Beagle said. “They don’t need the excessive funding. We need a majority of that funding going towards education costs, teachers, especially now while we’re doing virtual learning we should have funding going towards technology and supplies.”
Beagle also wants to push for policies that would offer more assistance to the area’s homeless population and provide equal housing opportunities. He would also like to see an increase in the minimum wage, sustainable rent control and more protections and relief for businesses that have suffered because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
“We’re leaving them with some of these bills during this time when they’re not getting the revenue they should be getting,” Beagle said. “I feel like if we relieve them of some of their bills for a temporary status that will help them stay afloat.”
Beagle said he hasn’t been following specific city projects, and is fighting more for social issues. As an example, he cited an ordinance the city passed in 2018 targeting the homeless population that banned camping on public property.
“That’s one thing that is despicable to me and unacceptable,” Beagle said. “These people are already having hard times, so why are we putting more burdens on them instead of helping them?”
On the positive side, Beagle is pleased to see more development and beautification occur in the downtown area.
“I love keeping the aesthetic of downtown how it is but seeing it remodeled and renovated and rejuvenated,” Beagle said. “I like it. I see different projects that I really agree with.”