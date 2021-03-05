Bryan Bernard, a senior at Sullivan South High School, was initially on the fence about joining the Upward Bound program at East Tennessee State University.
But it ended up being one of the best decisions he’s ever made, allowing him to be himself around people who grew up in similar conditions.
“One of the biggest benefits for me would be the people and the community,” Bernard said. “I was really able to branch out and find people that I connected with and was able to gain support from them in school and anything else really.”
With recruitment difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Tennessee State University is seeking applications in ninth and 10th grades for its Upward Bound program, which aims to help high schoolers from low-income backgrounds, first-generation college students and students with disabilities attend and graduate from college. Activities are offered at no cost.
It’s one of seven federally funded TRIO programs at the university, which are designed to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Ronnie Gross, the executive director of TRIO programs at ETSU, calls the community Bernard described a “college-oriented peer culture,” and it’s part of what the program tries to foster.
“It’s where they meet students from other schools that have the same dreams and aspirations and they support each other,” Gross said. “They may or may not have that in their high schools or in their lives in other ways.”
Bernard said participating in the Upward Bound program helped him find like-minded students who were also trying to navigate the hurdles of pursuing higher education.
He said both of his parents started college but never graduated.
“It is a new thing for my family especially, so doing Upward Bound was really helpful to get the guidance I needed,” he said.
Now, Bernard is getting ready to go to Philadelphia to attend Haverford College. As far as a major, Bernard is currently undecided, but he enjoys studying math and science.
Gross said high schoolers who enroll in Upward Bound are four times more likely to earn an undergraduate degree than students from similar backgrounds who don’t participate.
During the school year, Upward Bound advisers visit schools weekly to meet with students. Along with participating in cultural and educational activities throughout the year, students will also attend monthly meetings at ETSU.
The program offers workshops on financial aid, scholarship information, ACT preparation and career planning. During the summer, students can also participate in a six-week residential program at ETSU and attend classes on a range of subjects. Seniors can enroll in up to two college courses with tuition, books and supplies provided.
The university’s Upward Bound program serves 14 area high schools, including county schools in Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi and Johnson counties. Students attending Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee and Elizabethton high schools can also participate.
To be eligible, students must come a from family whose income meets federal guidelines or in which neither parent has received a four-year degree from a college or university. Students can enroll in ninth or 10th grade and remain in the program until they start college.
Jada Lane, also a senior at Sullivan South High School, is another participant in the program. She’ll be attending Liberty University where she’ll be majoring in business and minoring in international studies.
Her ultimate goal is to one day own her own mission trip business.
Lane was looking for extra help with academics when she joined the Upward Bound program. It also assisted her with college applications and the ACT. Before joining, she was already seriously considering college, but she needed some direction.
“I just didn’t know where I was going, what I was doing,” she said. “It really helped.”