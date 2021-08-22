Two East Tennessee State University professors have been selected as consulting editors of an innovative new series, “Race, Mental Health and Inequality in the 21st Century,” by Johns Hopkins University Press.
These editors are Dr. Elwood Watson, a professor in the Department of History in ETSU’s College of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Hadii Mamudu, a professor in the Department of Health Services Management and Policy in the College of Public Health.
As consulting editors for this interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed series, Watson and Mamudu will identify topics and authors or volume editors of promising books, solicit proposals and manuscripts, and advise authors in the development of manuscripts. They will also review unsolicited proposals and manuscripts submitted to Johns Hopkins. They will also recommend to Johns Hopkins manuscripts that they deem suitable for peer review, as well as nominate qualified reviewers.
Watson and Mamudu are interested in topics for this series that examine the intersectionality of race, mental health and inequality/inequity as it relates to racial identity, gender, economics, geographic region, religion, sexuality, personal reflections, work-life balance, disabilities and more.
“Race is an idea with a measurable past, identifiable present, and unpredictable future,” the editors wrote. “The concept of race has been at the center of both triumphs, setbacks and tragedies in history and has been an undeniable factor on the human experience.
“This series is, therefore, meant to develop a discourse about how it intersects with mental health and inequality/inequity to affect the well-being of individuals and communities.”
Book proposals and manuscripts are currently being accepted for the “Race, Mental Health and Inequality in the 21st Century” series.
Watson is a prolific writer, author, speaker and cultural critic on leading social justice issues of race and gender equality, as well as diversity and inclusion in academia. He was recently named editor-in-chief of the Current Research Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Maine.
Mamudu is a noted researcher and author in the fields of global health, tobacco control, public health policy and more. Mamudu holds an MPA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and both an M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from West Virginia University. He was a Tennessee Board of Regents Maxine Smith Fellow in 2018.
For more information, contact Watson at 423-439-8575 or [email protected], or Mamudu at 423-439-4484 or [email protected].
Contributed to the Press