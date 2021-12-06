Randy Sanders is having so much fun coaching the East Tennessee State football team that he’d like to continue to do it for a few more weeks.
The Bucs have hit the point in the season where every team’s next loss is its last game. They’re in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, where they will take on eight-time national champion North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.
“I told the team it’s a special team,” Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “I don’t want this team to end. Each team you coach has a one-year shelf life. And whenever we don’t take advantage of the next opportunity, well, this team ends and then it’s on to the 2022 team. I don’t want the ’21 team to end. It’s been a special group. It’s been a fun group. It’s been a very resilient group. I would like for us to keep playing.”
ETSU and North Dakota State meet Saturday at noon (EST) inside the Fargodome. The game is being televised by ESPN.
“Obviously, they’re a good football team,” Sanders said. “You don’t get to the third round of the playoffs without being a good football team, be in the final eight. They play with the kind of formula that we’ve tried to take. They play hard, they play fast, they play physical. They do it on both sides. They’re really good at running the football, solid on defense and play the kicking game very well. And when you look at their roster, a lot of maturity.”
In addition to North Dakota State’s eight FCS championships — they’ve all come since 2011 — the school has eight NCAA Division II titles on its resume. It has produced top notch quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Trey Lance, both of whom were first-round NFL draft picks.
It would be easy for the Bucs to get caught up in the Bison’s history, but Sanders is already combating that.
“I like our chances,” he said. “I think our team will show up and as I tell them all the time, it’s not about the color of the uniform or the name on the jersey or the logo on the helmet. It’s who shows up and plays and who plays the best.”
North Dakota State beat Southern Illinois 38-7 in Saturday’s second round to improve to 11-1. The team won 38 out of 41 games in 11 postseason appearances.
Meanwhile, ETSU (11-1) is coming off an emotional 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in the second round. The Bucs scored 15 points in the final 1:28, a span that included two touchdown passes from Tyler Riddell, a successful onside kick and a two-point conversion pass. This will be ETSU’s second-ever quarterfinal appearance and first since 1996.
North Dakota State is seeded second in the field while the Bucs are No. 7.
“I’m really, really proud of what the team’s accomplished, but hopefully we're not through yet,” Sanders said. “We’ve still got more work to do. We’re not going up there just to play a game and make an appearance. We’ll go up there with the intention of winning the football game and advancing into the final four.”
HOME-AND-HOME SERIES
ETSU and North Dakota State had previously agreed to play a home-and-home series with the Bison coming to Johnson City in 2024 and the Bucs going to Fargo in 2026.