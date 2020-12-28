The digital marketing master’s program at East Tennessee State University, offered 100% online, has been recognized as a “Best Value” and the third best online graduate program of its kind.
ETSU’s digital marketing master’s program, housed in the College of Business and Technology, launched in fall 2014 and offers a cutting edge, innovative curriculum consisting of 12 core courses covering topics such as social media, digital marketing strategy and research, web analytics and search marketing. It was named No. 3 on the top 10 list of best master’s programs issued by Online Masters Colleges. Additionally, Value Colleges named ETSU’s online master’s in digital marketing to its top 25 “Best Value” list.
All courses in the program are asynchronous and online, giving students more flexibility to obtain an education on their own schedule from wherever they are located. Current students and graduates are living and working around the globe. The master’s in digital marketing program is also accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), which ensures students will receive the highest quality business education provided by experienced faculty.
“The Digital Marketing Master’s is centered around innovative and practical coursework,” said Dr. Kelly Price, associate professor of marketing and program coordinator. “We realize the demands of our students personally and professionally, so we feel this degree is a good fit for those seeking to further their education. The online environment is not only convenient, but also an opportunity to embrace all the digital space has to offer while still maintaining personal engagement with faculty and fellow students.”
Online Masters Colleges focuses on online master’s education programs in the U.S. and ranks universities based on affordability, graduation rates, accreditation and quality. Its top 10 list is available at onlinemasterscolleges.com/masters-in-digital-marketing-online.
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students find residential and online programs that will help them make their goals a reality. It ranks programs “according to practical factors that mean return on investment” including tuition, reputation and potential salary. ETSU’s digital marketing program is No. 16 on the “Best Value” list available at valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-digital-marketing-masters-online/.
ETSU recently expanded its digital marketing curriculum to offer an undergraduate minor designed for students in all majors. The minor integrates digital marketing and analytics to equip graduates with necessary skills to meet the growing demand in these areas. More information is available at catalog.etsu.edu by clicking on “Programs A-Z” and then selecting “Digital Marketing Minor.”
To learn more about ETSU’s digital marketing master’s program, visit etsu.edu/digitalmarketing or email Kelly Price at pricekb@etsu.edu.
Contributed to the Press