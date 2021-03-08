Joy Fulkerson of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the board of directors of the National Conference on Citizenship (NCoC) for a term of four years.
A native of Rogersville, Fulkerson currently serves as director of Leadership and Civic Engagement in the university’s Division of Student Life and Enrollment. In this role, she provides leadership for community service, civic learning and democratic engagement efforts through a variety of programs and initiatives. These include Alternative Breaks, the Brenda White Wright Emerging Leaders Academy, the Diversity Educators Program, ETSU Votes, Volunteer ETSU and the Public Service Corps Scholarship Program.
Through her work, Fulkerson builds partnerships with local non-profits, national non-partisan organizations and governmental agencies to provide service and civic opportunities for students and to address important issues in Johnson City, Washington County and beyond.
Fulkerson is an advocate for social justice, equity, and inclusion, and her influence and impact extend beyond the campus and into the larger Appalachian Highlands region. She is president of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee and is a member of the Langston Education and Arts Development Inc. advisory council and the United Way of Johnson City/Washington County Allocations Team.
Fulkerson was a member of the Johnson City Sesquicentennial Commission and a co-leader of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration Coalition of Johnson City. In addition, she is a past president of the Johnson City Public Library board of directors and the Junior League of Johnson City, and is a graduate of the Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber of Commerce Leadership 2020 program.
As a member of NCoC, Fulkerson serves on the executive committee for the Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition, a project of NCoC. SLSV is the national hub and largest non-partisan network in the United States dedicated to increasing college student voter participation.
“It’s certainly an honor for me to serve the National Conference on Citizenship as a member of its board of directors,” Fulkerson said. “I have benefited much from their work, and trust I will continue to benefit personally and professionally from our relationship.”
“This recognition and opportunity are certainly well-deserved,” said Dr. Joe Sherlin, ETSU vice president for Student Life and Enrollment. “We are fortunate to have Joy’s nationally recognized leadership at ETSU and in Student Life and Enrollment. She works diligently every day to build a model of excellence in civic engagement and leadership on our campus.”
Established in 1946, the NCoC is dedicated to strengthening civic life in America. It pursues its mission through a nationwide network of partners involved in a cutting-edge civic health initiative, cross-sector conferences, and engagement with a broad spectrum of individuals and organizations interested in utilizing civic engagement principles and practices to enhance their work.
