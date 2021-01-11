ETSU’s Dr. Timir Paul receives grant to study peripheral artery disease treatments

Dr. Timir Paul of East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine recently received a $200,000 research grant from the University of Texas Southwestern to evaluate the “real world” effectiveness and use of non-stent and stent-based therapies among patients treated with peripheral artery disease.
Peripheral artery disease is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries serving the legs, stomach, arms and head. PAD most commonly affects arteries in the legs. According to the American Heart Association, PAD affects over 8.5 million Americans and over 200 million people worldwide.
This Multicenter Registry for Peripheral Arterial Disease Interventions and Outcome involves approximately 14,000 patients at 60 sites nationwide. As the local principal investigator for the grant, Paul will enroll data from approximately 1,000 patients.
The study will focus specifically on peripheral arterial endovascular intervention and outcomes in the superficial femoral artery (leg artery) and below-the-knee artery treatment of PAD.
“Although PAD is highly prevalent, there is no large national registry including all-comers to evaluate long-term clinical events. This study will compare the effectiveness of the different treatment strategies, namely stents vs non-stents-based techniques and would shed light on the concept of ‘leaving nothing behind’ in the treatment of PAD of the legs,” said Paul.
Paul currently serves as associate professor, director of Interventional Cardiology, associate program director of Cardiology Fellowship and director of Cardiovascular Research at Quillen College of Medicine. At ETSU Health, he is a full-time interventional cardiologist.
In November 2020, Paul served as a moderator for the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. He was also elected as one of the Councilors for the American College of Cardiology, Tennessee Chapter, for 2021-23.
In addition, he is currently an institutional course director for the Emory Practical Interventional Course-Southeastern Consortium and an academic editor for the PLOS ONE journal.
